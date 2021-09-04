A Foundation for Learning

The first day of the school year was August 10. This coming Friday, September 10th, marks a month of school, and a lot of groundwork has been established in four weeks. From the adultsʻ perspective, schedules and routines at home and in school should be in place, with recurring weekly cycles that create a rhythm of sorts. Perhaps the weekend is a special family activity. Sunday afternoon and evening is getting ready for the week --snacks, lunches, uniform, backpack sorted and school work organized for the return to school. An early bedtime ensures a fresh start Monday morning. And then the week unfolds with the daily drive to and from school, after-school soccer practice, dance classes, music lessons, tennis lessons.