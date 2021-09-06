WATCH: Jack Coan connects with Kevin Austin Jr. for touchdown

Five quick Notre Dame takes, ranging from the betting odds to whether defensive coordinator Marcus Freeman will really be their next coach. 1. There is skepticism from some national media that Notre Dame won't win nine games in 2021. The bettors, who almost always know more than big picture media types, like the Irish to make the College Football Playoff. According to OddsChecker.com, 24.6 % of all bets on a team to make the playoff are on Notre Dame. That’s more than any college team. Georgia is second at 13.5% and Iowa State is third at 12.3%. Can someone explain Iowa State? The odds makers don’t agree with the Notre Dame take. The Irish are listed as the 11th most likely team to win the National Championship, according to OddsChecker. Alabama is the favorite.