Basketball

Way-too-early predictions for the 2024 US Men’s Olympic basketball roster

basketball-addict.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe US men’s olympic basketball squad took home the gold once again earlier this summer, claiming their seventh first-place finish in the eight Olympics since the US started sending professional players. Despite being loaded with talent, Team USA got off to a shakey start, losing multiple exhibition games and falling to France in their first […] The post Way-too-early predictions for the 2024 US Men’s Olympic basketball roster appeared first on ClutchPoints.

www.basketball-addict.com

