Way-too-early predictions for the 2024 US Men’s Olympic basketball roster

Where does the UNC basketball program stand in ESPN’s latest Way-Too-Early Top 25?. ESPN has released its latest Way-Too-Early Top 25 for the 2021-22 college basketball season, and the North Carolina Tar Heels came in at No. 17 on the list. That’s one spot south of where they were in the list’s previous iteration, but the same can be said about every single team ranked eighth through 16th.