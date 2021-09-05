Way-too-early predictions for the 2024 US Men’s Olympic basketball roster
The US men’s olympic basketball squad took home the gold once again earlier this summer, claiming their seventh first-place finish in the eight Olympics since the US started sending professional players. Despite being loaded with talent, Team USA got off to a shakey start, losing multiple exhibition games and falling to France in their first […] The post Way-too-early predictions for the 2024 US Men’s Olympic basketball roster appeared first on ClutchPoints.www.basketball-addict.com
Comments / 0