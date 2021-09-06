CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Tide Rolls into a Great Start to its Season

By Kayla West
 3 days ago
The University of Alabama Women’s soccer team kicked off its season four weeks ago and has now a record of 3-2. In their season opener on Aug. 19, 2021, the Tide got off to a good start puling in a win against the Jacksonville State Gamecocks with a score of 4-0 at our very own home stadium. Points all scored by midfielder Reyna Reyes, forward Ashlynn Serepca, midfielder Macy Clem, and freshman forward Leah Kunde. This game was a fast pace, on fire kind of match, that light the spark to the beginning of the Tides season.

