CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Huntington, WV

Police seeking help

By Ron Gregory
Posted by 
Lootpress
Lootpress
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1uLDwA_0bneKLum00

Huntington police are asking for the public’s help after a Sunday vehicle crash and death on 7th Avenue.

According to Interim Chief Eric Corder, at 1:30 am, Huntington patrol officers responded to a vehicle crashed into a building in the 800 block of 7th Avenue.

Upon arrival, officers and paramedics discovered the 58 year-old male driver to be unresponsive and and to have suffered an apparent gunshot wound. The victim was transported to a local hospital, where he was pronounced deceased a short time later.

Police forensics investigators and detectives also responded and are investigating the circumstances of the victim’s death.

Anyone with information should call HPD’s Criminal Investigations Bureau at 304-696-4420, or the anonymous tip line at 304-696-4444.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Lootpress

Lootpress

Beckley, WV
2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
437K+
Views
ABOUT

Lootpress Media is an online news company providing news to viewers in West Virginia.

 http://www.lootpress.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Huntington, WV
Huntington, WV
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Interim#Hpd
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Related
Raleigh County, WVPosted by
Lootpress

Woman charged with arson after setting fire to boyfriend’s home, fighting firefighters

GLEN DANIEL, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A woman is in jail after setting fire to her boyfriend’s home. According to Raleigh County deputies, on September 7, 2021, a structure fire call was placed. The fire department called, stating that a female was on the scene, causing a disturbance and fighting with the firefighter after being told to leave the scene. Once a deputy arrived, he observed a female identified as Tanya Sue Kinzel being held down by one of the fire trucks after she had physically assaulted three members of the fire department.
Nicholas County, WVPosted by
Lootpress

Man sets fire to mobile home and attempts to punch EMT worker

NICHOLAS COUNTY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A Craigsville man faces charges after setting fire to his home and trying to punch an EMT worker. According to Nicholas County deputies, on September 4, 2021, Michael Cunningham maliciously set fire to his home on Fire Tower road by lighting the couch, clothes, and blankets in a closet on fire. This ended up causing his mobile home to catch on fire. While the mobile home was on fire, Cunningham attempted to physically strike with a closed fist an emergency medical technician trying to treat his injuries.
Alderson, WVPosted by
Lootpress

Mayor of Alderson charged and arrested

ALDERSON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The Mayor of Alderson has been arrested and charged with several offenses. According to court documents, on Friday, June 18, 2021, a call came in from a victim and his girlfriend about their home being wrecked from the night before. It’s alleged that Lloyd “Billy” Lightner and Travis Copenhaver came to the property after calling the victim’s girlfriend on the phone. Lightner allegedly approached the male victim the night of the incident and was in his face cursing him. The victim told Lightner that he was trespassing and was going to call the police. The victim says that Travis Copenhaver approached him from the opposite side and made him feel “uncomfortable,” so he took a few steps back.
Beaver, WVPosted by
Lootpress

Inmate found unresponsive at Southern Regional Jail

BEAVER, WV (LOOTPRESS) – An inmate at Southern Regional Jail has died. A spokesperson told Lootpress that Kyle Steven Robinson, 55, was found unresponsive in his cell on the morning of September 4. Medical assistance was provided. EMS came to the jail and pronounced Robinson deceased at around 7 am that morning.
Charleston, WVPosted by
Lootpress

Charleston Man Sentenced to Federal Prison for Gun Crime

CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A Charleston man was sentenced today to 16 months in prison for a federal gun crime. According to court documents and statements made in court, Antoine Miller, 37, of Charleston, pleaded guilty earlier this year to being a felon in possession of a firearm and admitted that he possessed a stolen Ruger 9 mm handgun at Renaissance Circle in Charleston on April 28, 2020. Miller is prohibited from possessing firearms as a result of a prior felony conviction.
Raleigh County, WVPosted by
Lootpress

Two charged after striking a two year old child with vehicle and lying about it

RALEIGH COUNTY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A man and woman face charges after hitting a two-year-old child with a vehicle and leaving the scene. According to Raleigh County deputies, on June 27, 2021, at around 12:30 pm, deputies were dispatched to Dublin Street about a pedestrian being struck by a vehicle. When deputies arrived on the scene, the grandmother stated that her granddaughter had been at her residence before the accident with other family members present in the backyard and inside the home. The grandmother said that the family was taking turns watching the two-year-old child.
Ansted, WVPosted by
Lootpress

Father arrested after hitting son with ATV, throwing him into creek

ANSTED, WV (LOOTPRESS) – An Ansted man is facing serious charges after hitting his son with an ATV, throwing him into the creek. According to Fayette County deputies, on Saturday, September 4, deputies responded to a call in Ansted about an altercation. When deputies arrived on the scene, a witness said that the victim was burning brush when his father, Michael Ford, came out and started yelling at him.
Mercer County, WVPosted by
Lootpress

$30,000 dollars worth of meth confiscated in Mercer County, two arrested

MERCER COUNTY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – On Saturday, September 4, 2021, Mercer County Deputies on midnight shift located a suspect vehicle involved in a hit and run collision. Upon stopping the vehicle, a female passenger tried to flee on foot with a handbag, and a male driver of the vehicle began driving off after she exited. Fortunately, both suspects were detained a very short distance away. The male driver performed poorly on field sobriety tests and was arrested for DUI. A short investigation showed that the driver had almost $6000 in his pockets, and the female had nearly one pound of what is believed to be Methamphetamine in her handbag – which is street valued at around $30,000.
Public SafetyPosted by
Lootpress

West Virginia State Police searching for missing man

WEST VIRGINIA (LOOTPRESS) – The West Virginia State Police is requesting assistance from the public in locating David Samuel Gray. Mr. Gray- 39 years of age was last known to be in the Kearneysville area of Jefferson County on February 25, 2021, and has not been seen or heard from since. The missing person is described as a white male, 5’09”, 185lbs, brown hair, and hazel eyes. The missing person was last observed wearing a white sweatshirt under a red t-shirt with gray, blue and white Echo pants, and blue tennis shoes.
New Haven, WVPosted by
Lootpress

Former town employee charged with embezzlement in WVa

NEW HAVEN, W.Va. (AP) — A former employee of a West Virginia city faces embezzlement and other charges, officials said. Roberta Hysell, 53, of New Haven, was charged by a Mason County grand jury on Tuesday, WSAZ-TV reported. New Haven Mayor Phil Serevicz said Hysell served as the town recorder and police clerk.
Charleston, WVPosted by
Lootpress

Final Five Defendants in Major Federal Drug Conspiracy Investigation Sentenced in Federal Court

CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Five defendants charged as a result of a long-term investigation known as “Second Wave” were sentenced this week in federal court for their roles in a conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine and marijuana. Roger Jarea Drake, 32, of Charleston, and Craig Edward Redman, 42, of Kimberly, were sentenced to 151 and 46 months in prison, respectively, for conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine. Tonya Nicole Simerly, 36, of Montgomery, was sentenced to 24 months in prison for interstate travel in aid of a racketeering enterprise. Ronald Lee Thomas III, 29, of Sissonville, was sentenced to two years of probation for conspiracy to distribute marijuana, and Steven Matthew Bumpus, 32, of Charleston, was sentenced to three years of probation for theft of mail by a United States Postal Service employee.
Raleigh County, WVPosted by
Lootpress

Raleigh County woman charged with first-degree murder takes plea

BECKLEY, W.V. (LOOTPRESS) – A Raleigh County woman charged with the 2014 murder of a 76-year-old accepted a plea deal in front of Judge H.L. Kirkpatrick Tuesday morning. Jessica Dey Lunceford, 47, was charged with the murder of Slyvia Jean Washington in 2019, nearly five years after Washington’s death. Lunceford was acting as Washington’s caretaker at the time of her death.
AccidentsPosted by
Lootpress

One killed in single car crash

WEST VIRGINIA (LOOTPRESS) – On Monday, September 06, 2021, at approximately 4:20 pm, CPL. M. D. Gillmore with the Charles Town Detachment of the West Virginia State Police responded to the intersection of Earle Road and Summit Point Road for a single-vehicle traffic crash. Upon arrival, Cpl. Gillmore identified the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy