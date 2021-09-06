Police seeking help

Huntington police are asking for the public’s help after a Sunday vehicle crash and death on 7th Avenue.

According to Interim Chief Eric Corder, at 1:30 am, Huntington patrol officers responded to a vehicle crashed into a building in the 800 block of 7th Avenue.

Upon arrival, officers and paramedics discovered the 58 year-old male driver to be unresponsive and and to have suffered an apparent gunshot wound. The victim was transported to a local hospital, where he was pronounced deceased a short time later.

Police forensics investigators and detectives also responded and are investigating the circumstances of the victim’s death.

Anyone with information should call HPD’s Criminal Investigations Bureau at 304-696-4420, or the anonymous tip line at 304-696-4444.