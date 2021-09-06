Redistricting commission to host virtual public workshop Tuesday night

MENDOCINO Co., 9/5/21 — Over the next three months the once-per-decade process of redistricting is going to change how we vote in Mendocino County, and which candidates show up on our ballots for the next ten years. Last time this happened in 2011, the North Coast lost popular congressional representative Mike Thompson (D-St. Helena) whose hometown was shuffled into California’s Fifth District. This time around local organizers say they want to keep the Second District together as a unified North Coast to protect the ocean, but if Marin County gets separated Rep. Jared Huffman (D-San Rafael) could likewise get caught on the other side of the adjusted district line.