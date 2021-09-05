CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

After jubilation, Pakistan faces dilemma as Taliban’s takeover of Afghanistan inspires religious militants

By GERRY SHIH
Seattle Times
 4 days ago

In the two weeks since Kabul fell to the Taliban on Aug. 15, Pakistan’s typically fractious political voices joined in something rare: unison. Imran Khan, Pakistan’s prime minister, applauded Afghans for tearing free of the “shackles of slavery.” His political opponents, including leaders of Islamist parties, congratulated the Taliban for its “historic victory” over American imperialism. A half-dozen retired Pakistani army generals publicly celebrated. So did extremist groups that are sworn enemies of Pakistan’s generals and government.

www.seattletimes.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Imran Khan
Person
Emmanuel Macron
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pakistan People#Cia#Afghans#Islamist#American#Pakistani#Sunni#Islamic#Tehrik#The Pakistani Taliban#The Afghan Taliban#Ttp#U N Security Council#Senate Defense Committee
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Afghanistan
NewsBreak
World
Country
India
Related
AdvocacyPosted by
The Independent

Photo of Afghan woman standing in front of Taliban gun goes viral

A dramatic photo showing a Taliban fighter pointing his gun at a woman at a female-led protest in Afghanistan has gone viral on social media.The woman, who is seen carrying just a bottle of water, stands her ground, unfazed, in front of the Taliban fighter. Many other protestors can be seen holding placards behind her.Several social media users praised the courage shown by the woman in the face of a direct, physical threat.Many said the photo encapsulates the ongoing conflict in Afghanistan, where women and other gender minorities stand to fare the worst under a regime that has a...
AfghanistanUS News and World Report

India, Russia Warn Against Terror Groups Operating From Afghanistan

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - India and Russia believe that foreign militant groups operating from Afghanistan pose a threat to central Asia and to India and agreed to deepen anti-terrorism cooperation at a meeting of their national security chiefs on Wednesday, officials said. The Islamist Taliban swept to victory in Afghanistan...
Worldaudacy.com

The Latest: US says al-Qaida could regenerate in Afghanistan

KUWAIT CITY (AP) — U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said Thursday the al-Qaida extremist group that used Afghanistan as a staging base to attack United States 20 years ago may attempt to regenerate there following an American withdrawal that has left the Taliban in power. “That’s the nature of the...
POTUSPosted by
Fox News

4 prisoners Obama exchanged for Bowe Berghdahl now in senior Taliban posts

Four out of five Guantanamo detainees whom former President Barack Obama released in exchange for former U.S. Army Sgt. Bowe Bergdahl in 2014 now hold senior positions in the interim government created by the Taliban in Afghanistan. According to the Afghan television network TOLOnews, the Taliban-formed government gave leadership positions...
Militaryatlantanews.net

CIA Director, Pakistan Army chief discuss Afghan situation

Islamabad [Pakistan], September 9 (ANI): US Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) Director William Burns had a meeting with Pakistan Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa and Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) Director General Lt Gen Faiz Hameed, during which they discussed the current situation of Afghanistan. According to a statement by...
Middle Eastalbuquerqueexpress.com

Iran condemns Taliban attack on Panjshir

Tehran [Iran], September 6 (ANI): Iran on Monday condemned the attack by the Taliban on Panjshir province of Afghanistan and said that the siege by the outfit is "unacceptable in terms of international law and humanitarian law". "There is only political solution to Panjshir and the siege of Panjshir is...
MilitaryNew York Post

Taliban say grenades, ammunition at destroyed CIA base still usable

The Taliban claim they can still use grenades and piles of ammunition left behind at a CIA base in Kabul after US troops hurriedly blew up the complex before withdrawing from Afghanistan. Members of the Taliban’s elite Badri 313 unit were pictured inspecting the ruins — including demolished buildings and...
Protestsdallassun.com

Anti-Pak protest in Kabul; Taliban fired shots

Kabul [Afghanistan], September 9 (ANI): Hundreds of Afghans took to the streets in Kabul and demonstrated in front of the Pakistan embassy demanding Islamabad to stop meddling in international affairs of Pakistan and helping the Taliban. The protest was led by women then a number of men joined them. They...
Middle EastBirmingham Star

Taliban names Mullah Hassan as Afghan PM

Kabul [Afghanistan], September 7 (ANI): Taliban on Tuesday announced the caretaker government of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan, naming Mullah Mohammad Hassan Akhund as interim prime minister and Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, a co-founder of the group, as his deputy. Mullah Yaqoob, one of the deputy leaders of the Taliban...
ProtestsInternational Business Times

Kabul Rallies Called Off After Taliban Outlaws Protests

Protest organisers cancelled rallies in Kabul on Thursday after the Taliban effectively banned demonstrations, warning violators "will face severe legal action". Earlier this week armed fighters dispersed hundreds of protesters in cities across Afghanistan, including the capital Kabul, Faizabad in the northeast and in Herat in the west, where two people were shot dead.

Comments / 0

Community Policy