For the past couple of weeks, WSU students have been pouring into Pullman for the start of the 2021-22 school year. For local business leaders, they are a sight for sore eyes. “We do have a core group of community members who live here all year, so we never want to discount them, but many of our businesses rely heavily on that influx of faculty, staff, students and visitors each fall,” said Marie Dymkoski, Pullman Chamber of Commerce executive director.