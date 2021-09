Gold price attempts a tepid bounce from two-week lows. Gold looks to regain $1800 and beyond, as USD loses ground. Gold bulls remain in control following dismal NFP data. Gold price is looking to recover lost ground while finding support near the two-week lows of $1782 earlier on. The rebound in gold price comes on the heels of a broad retracement in the US dollar from the weekly tops. Mounting economic growth concerns amid the Delta covid variant contagion have triggered a risk-off wave across the board, which boosts the US Treasuries while knocking off the yields. The weakness in the Treasury yields dragged the greenback lower against it main peers, prompting the bounce in gold.