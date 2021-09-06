CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

For Packers' Jordan Love, immediate question is how prepared he is to back up Aaron Rodgers

By JASON WILDE For the State Journal
KHQ Right Now
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGREEN BAY — Jordan Love’s answer came instantly. But the greater question regarding the Green Bay Packers second-year quarterback — whether he’s ready to start games this year if disaster strikes — is far more difficult to address. Love had just finished his truncated preseason — shortened by a strained...

www.khq.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Wisconsin State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tim Boyle
Person
Aaron Rodgers
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nfl Mvp#American Football#Packers#The Green Bay Packers#The Buffalo Bills#Texans#The New York#Love#The New Orleans Saints
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Buffalo Bills
NFL Teams
Detroit Lions
NFL Teams
Green Bay Packers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLPosted by
On3.com

Green Bay Packers sign surprise cut off waiver wire

The Green Bay Packers are bringing back a surprise cut from yesterday. Today, NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero announced that the Packers have re-signed quarterback Kurt Benkert to their practice squad. Originally, Pelissero mentioned that the Packers planned to bring Benkert back if he wasn’t claimed. Luckily, the former Virginia quarterback...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Green Bay Packers Wide Receiver Is Out For The Season

Devin Funchess will have to wait a bit longer before he makes his official return to the gridiron. On Wednesday, the Green Bay Packers placed the veteran wide receiver on injured reserve. Since the Packers just placed Funchess on injured reserve, his season with the team is over. It’s a...
NFLAOL Corp

Packers Release Another One Of Aaron Rodgers’ Favorites

The Green Bay Packers released tight end Bronson Kaufusi this afternoon, despite the fact Aaron Rodgers praised the BYU product recently. We’ve seen the Packers get rid of guys Rodgers likes before, and their release of wide receiver Jake Kumerow in 2020 is the biggest example. Rodgers told people he thought Kumerow was Green Bay’s second-best wideout in camp, and his disapproval of the move contributed to the star quarterback’s discontent with the organization this offseason.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Mel Kiper Jr. Reveals His Super Bowl LVI Prediction

The 2021 NFL season is officially a week away, with the league’s season opener between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Dallas Cowboys scheduled for next Thursday night. With a new year just around the corner, the time for predictions is finally here. Mel Kiper Jr. is normally busy piecing...
NFL247Sports

Clay Matthews news: Aaron Rodgers shuts door on former Packers LB's return to Green Bay

Recent social media posts from a few Green Bay Packers players had the fan base buzzing about a possible comeback for former star linebacker Clay Matthews to come out of retirement and join the team in 2021. But according to star quarterback Aaron Rodgers, the posts were more of a joke involving him, offensive lineman David Bakhtiari and wide receiver Randall Cobb.
NFLPopculture

How Shailene Woodley Will Support Aaron Rodgers During 2021 NFL Season

Aaron Rodgers is getting ready to kick off the 2021 NFL season with the Green Bay Packers, which leads to the question of how will his fiancée, Shailene Woodley, support him during the season? According to E! News, Woodley, 29, is currently in New Mexico filming a movie. But once she's done filming, the plan is for her to get to Wisconsin to cheer on Rodgers and the Packers.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Packers’ New Uniform

The Green Bay Packers kicked off this Thursday by showcasing their new alternate uniforms, which are inspired by the the team’s look from 1950-1953. Green Bay’s alternate uniforms are all green, along with gold numbers and stripes. Packers CEO Mark Murphy couldn’t stop raving about the new jerseys in his latest press release.
NFLPopculture

Aaron Rodgers Reveals If He Received COVID-19 Vaccine

Aaron Rodgers is getting ready for the 2021 NFL season, and one of the biggest issues heading into the year is the COVID-19 vaccination. The Green Bay Packers quarterback spoke to reporters on Thursday and said that he has received the COVID vaccine. But when it comes to other players getting vaccinated, Rodgers said he isn't going to criticize his teammates who haven't gotten the vaccine.
NFLPosted by
On3.com

Green Bay Packers trying out son of Brett Farve's backup

The Green Bay Packers are trying out tight end Josh Pederson, ESPN’s Field Yates reported on Sunday, the son of former Philadelphia Eagles head coach Doug Pederson. Pederson’s father, Doug, served as the Eagles’ head coach until 2020, after stints as a coordinator or assistant with the Kansas City Chiefs and again with the Eagles. He won Super Bowl LII as the Eagles’ head coach, the franchise’s first Super Bowl victory. Before Pederson went into coaching, in his 13-year-long NFL career, he served as a backup quarterback on a number of NFL teams, including the Green Bay Packers. He had two stints with Green Bay: one from 1995-1998, and one from 2001-2004. While with the Packers, Pederson was a part of the team that won Super Bowl XXXI — and he spent many years as the backup quarterback to Packers legend Brett Farve.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Aaron Rodgers Says Packers Have 1 Clear Goal This Season

After an offseason packed full 0f suspense, Green Bay quarterback Aaron Rodgers seems ready to put his best foot forward for the Packers organization in 2021. During a post-practice press conference on Thursday afternoon, the reigning league MVP gave his expectations heading into the season: Super Bowl-or-bust. “It’s Titletown. It’s...
NFLCBS Sports

Three reasons Packers will win 2022 Super Bowl: Aaron Rodgers, Matt LaFleur combo is too deadly

The Packers were the talk of the 2021 offseason thanks to their future Hall of Fame quarterback, Aaron Rodgers, long refusing to commit to his place in Green Bay. Now, the Rodgers drama is old news, with the signal-caller back in the saddle for at least one more year in green and yellow. In a way, all the focus on his situation seems to have diverted attention from the Packers as a whole. This is a team that's come within one win of reaching the Super Bowl in two straight seasons, and they're returning the QB-head coach pairing that led the NFL's highest-scoring offense in 2020, when said QB won league MVP.
NFLPosted by
NFL Analysis Network

Is there any chance Aaron Rodgers will return to the Packers after 2021?

From the moment that the Green Bay Packers lost in the NFC Championship Game last season versus the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, there were murmurs of what Aaron Rodgers’ future with the Packers looked like. There would be a drawn-out saga between Rodgers and Green Bay this offseason that led many to believe he’d be traded sometime before the regular season. However, after a long hiatus from the organization, Rodgers returned in time for training camp following a reworked contract with the Packers.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Packers: Aaron Rodgers isn’t fine, but does it even matter anymore?

The Green Bay Packers’ relationship with Aaron Rodgers will never be fine, at least not while he’s still playing in the NFL. Brian Gutekunst and Matt LaFleur have done irreparable damage to the franchise’s relationship with Aaron Rodgers. Yet, reports out of Green Bay suggest that the communication between the...
NFLPosted by
NFL Analysis Network

3 things to watch for the Green Bay Packers in Week 1 vs. Saints

The Green Bay Packers will kick off their 2021 season with a road showdown versus the New Orleans Saints. Due to the aftermath of Hurricane Ida, the game is unexpected to be played in New Orleans, as the NFL continues to determine a location. Regardless of where the teams play, it will be Aaron Rodgers against Jameis Winston at the quarterback position.

Comments / 0

Community Policy