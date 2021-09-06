CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Navy identifies 5 San Diego sailors killed in helicopter crash off coast

Derrick
 4 days ago

Five sailors killed when their helicopter crashed on the flight deck of the aircraft carrier Abraham Lincoln and fell into the sea were identified by the Navy on Sunday. The six-person crew of the MH-60S Seahawk helicopter was conducting routine operations on the flight deck of the carrier Tuesday afternoon when the helicopter crashed. One sailor was rescued from the water and is in stable condition, the Navy said.

www.thederrick.com

