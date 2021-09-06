CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

LEADING OFF: Dodgers star Pujols back at Busch Stadium

By The Associated Press
Posted by 
WOKV
WOKV
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ML4Bb_0bneHQ7O00
Mets Dodgers Baseball Los Angeles Dodgers' Albert Pujols reacts at the plate after hitting a solo home run against the New York Mets during the first inning of a baseball game in Los Angeles, Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021. (AP Photo/Alex Gallardo) (Alex Gallardo)

A look at what's happening around the majors on Monday:

___

Albert Pujols is sure to get a big ovation at Busch Stadium when the Los Angeles Dodgers slugger returns to face the Cardinals.

The 41-year-old Pujols called St. Louis home for his first 11 major league seasons from 2001-2011 and helped the Cards win two World Series championships.

Pujols insists he'll try to focus on the series between the playoff contenders that begins Monday, rather than the fanfare.

Still, the trip is plenty meaningful, even if he went back to Busch in 2019 with the Angels. By not placing added expectations on himself, Pujols said it’s a way to avoid disappointment “if it doesn’t go the way that you thought.”

“It was special in 2019 when I first went there and it’s going to be special when we go there tomorrow for the week,” Pujols said Sunday. “I always try to let those things play out the way they’re going to play out. I just don’t like to bring distraction on myself. I just try to prepare myself for the game and the things that I have to do.”

Pujols will play Tuesday and Thursday, Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said.

“Certainly, he’s impacted us on the field with what he’s done, but I think I’ll argue more importantly he has mentored everyone — and that’s myself, coaches, veterans, young players and everyone’s gravitated toward him. It’s just refreshing to see a future first ballot Hall of Famer with such humility and willingness to help his teammates."

“He is everything that’s good about Major League Baseball and professional athletes," Roberts said.

SAILING ALONG

Boston ace Chris Sale (3-0, 2.53 ERA) makes his fifth start since recovering from Tommy John surgery when the coronavirus-impacted Red Sox open a three-game series against the AL East-leading Rays at Fenway Park.

The Red Sox begin the day a half-game behind the Yankees for the AL’s top wild-card spot.

Boston currently has 11 players, including five pitchers, on the COVID-19-related injured list. They added two more on Sunday when scheduled starter Nick Pivetta was scratched and infielder/outfielder Danny Santana also went on the list.

HOMER HAPPY

Franmil Reyes and the Indians can set a franchise record if they can connect at home against Minnesota.

Cleveland matched a team mark by homering in its 19th straight game Sunday. Reyes kept the string going by homering over the Green Monster in Boston -- that tied the club record set in 2000 when Jim Thome and Manny Ramirez led the way.

Twins right-hander Bailey Ober (2-2, 3.98) is set to face the Indians at Progressive Field.

SECONDS, PLEASE

Texas rookie A.J. Alexy tries to follow up on his impressive debut when he starts on the road against the Angels.

The 23-year-old righty won his first game in the majors, shutting out Colorado on one hit over five innings last week. He struck out four and walked three.

Alexy was acquired by the Rangers in July 2017 in the trade that sent pitcher Yu Darvish to the Dodgers.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

WOKV

WOKV

Jacksonville, FL
5K+
Followers
28K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WOKV 104.5 FM radio for Jacksonville's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wokv.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
State
Texas State
State
Colorado State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jim Thome
Person
Yu Darvish
Person
Albert Pujols
Person
Danny Santana
Person
Nick Pivetta
Person
Manny Ramirez
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dodgers#Cardinals#Angels#Major League Baseball#The Red Sox#Yankees#Al#Covid 19 Related#Indians#Rangers#Ap
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Boston Red Sox
NewsBreak
World Series
MLB Teams
New York Yankees
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
MLB Teams
Los Angeles Angels
MLB Teams
St. Louis Cardinals
NewsBreak
MLB
Related
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Dodgers: This young star will be LAD’s No. 1 prospect by next year

Only the Los Angeles Dodgers could possibly trade the likely second-best catching prospect in MLB behind the Orioles’ Adley Rutschman, only for another, possibly better catcher to slide in directly behind him in the team’s prospect rankings. The existence of Diego Cartaya, as well as incumbent Will Smith (who just...
MLBRiverside Press Enterprise

Dodgers’ Albert Pujols makes another trip back in time to St. Louis

SAN FRANCISCO — It did not have to end this way. Instead of coming to town as a bench player for the Dodgers, two organizations removed from the prime of his career with the St. Louis Cardinals, Albert Pujols could be winding down his Hall of Fame career as an icon in St. Louis, one of those legendary players like Derek Jeter or Tony Gwynn who only played for one franchise.
MLBKMOV

Cardinals selling tickets for $5.55 to watch Pujols' return to Busch Stadium

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – To celebrate Albert Pujols’ return to Busch Stadium, the Cardinals are offering discounted tickets to the series against the Los Angeles Dodgers. The team has partnered with the St. Louis Post-Dispatch to offer a limited number of tickets for $5.55. The tickets are for the Sept. 6-9 series, which is the second time Pujols will take the field in St. Louis since 2012.
MLBdailydodgers.com

MLB roundup: Dodgers take over NL West lead

Cole allowed four hits, one run and no walks in seven innings. Aroldis Chapman pitched the ninth inning for his 25th save, and Aaron Judge hit his 30th homer of the season for the Yankees. Angels star Shohei Ohtani went 0-for-4, striking out three times against Cole.
MLBgiants365.com

LEADING OFF: Dodgers visit Giants for big 3-game series

A look at what's happening around the majors Friday: CALIFORNIA DREAMIN' The Giants and Los Angeles Dodgers are tied for first in the NL West heading into their weekend series in San Francisco. The rivals split their first 16 games this year, with each team scoring 68 times. The Giants took two of three in their previous series from July 27-29, led by Johnny Cueto's 5 2/3 innings of four-hit ball in a 5-0 victory in the rubber game.
MLBKEYT

LEADING OFF: Dodgers’ Urías faces Giants, Cubs COVID woes

Dodgers lefty Julio Urías starts against San Francisco for the fifth time this year. He’s 1-1 so far, and was tagged for season highs for seven runs and 11 hits by the Giants on May 29. Urías leads the majors with 15 wins this year going into this matchup at Oracle Park between clubs competing for the NL West title. The 25-year-old has won seven straight decisions. Also, The Chicago Cubs are minus manager David Ross after he tested positive for the coronavirus, while the Red Sox continue to have setbacks due to COVID-19.
MLBsacramentosun.com

Max Scherzer pitches Dodgers past Cardinals

Max Scherzer struck out 13 batters and didn't allow an earned run in eight innings as the visiting Los Angeles Dodgers shut down the St. Louis Cardinals 5-1 on Monday. Chris Taylor hit a two-run homer for the Dodgers (87-51), who won for the fifth time in seven games to remain within one game of the first-place San Francisco Giants in the National League West.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Now with Dodgers, Albert Pujols brings back memories for St. Louis Cardinals fans

Albert Pujols may be wearing a Los Angeles Dodgers uniform, but there are plenty of St. Louis Cardinals fans who still consider him one of their own. That point was made crystal clear this week when the Dodgers pulled into St. Louis to take on the Cardinals in a pivotal series for both teams. From hugs with former teammates (including Yadier Molina) to a standing ovation on Tuesday night before his first at-bat, Cardinals fans took the time to show their appreciation to the man who spent 11 years in a St. Louis uniform.
MLBdodgerblue.com

Dodgers Highlights: Chris Taylor Homers, Max Scherzer Dominates Cardinals

The Los Angeles Dodgers scored four runs in the first inning and that was all they needed in the game as Max Scherzer dominated the St. Louis Cardinals in a 5-1 win. The Dodgers opened the scoring in the first on a single from Mookie Betts that drove in Trea Turner, who reached on a leadoff ground-rule a double and was moved over to third base on a single from Max Muncy.
MLBazsnakepit.com

Snake Bytes 9/7: Race to the Bottom

[MLB Trade Rumors] Diamondbacks To Select Brandyn Sittinger - The Diamondbacks are planning to select the contract of reliever Brandyn Sittinger, reports Robert Murray of FanSided (Twitter link). Arizona will need to make corresponding active and 40-man roster moves. Sittinger originally entered pro ball as a 17th-round pick of the Tigers in 2016 out of Division II Ashland University. The right-hander spent the next couple seasons in the Detroit organization but was released in July 2019, having topped out at Double-A. After being let go, he landed with the Evansville Otters of the independent Frontier League, where he spent a couple months. He impressed D-Backs’ evaluators enough in indie ball to land a minor league deal over the 2019-20 offseason. Because of last year’s canceled minor league season, Sittinger didn’t pitch professionally.
MLBRedlands Daily Facts

Dodgers’ Clayton Kershaw gets through rehab start for OKC

ST. LOUIS — Clayton Kershaw is his own toughest critic and he sounded thoroughly unimpressed after pitching three innings for Triple-A Oklahoma City on Tuesday night. “Felt alright, overall. Stuff wasn’t that great,” the Dodgers left-hander said. “But I did it, got through it. We’ll see how I feel tomorrow and go from there.”
MLBgiants365.com

LEADING OFF: Dodgers’ Urías seeks MLB-leading 17th win

The Cardinals are the only Dodgers opponent in the National League that Urías has never started against. He faced St. Louis once in relief, throwing a scoreless inning in 2018. With a formidable rotation that also includes former Cy Young Award winner Max Scherzer, Clayton Kershaw and David Price along with star Walker Buehler, the Dodgers are competing with San Francisco for the NL West title.
MLBvavel.com

Runs and highlights: los Angeles Dodgers 1-2 St. Louis Cardinals in MLB 2021

The eighth inning also goes without any team hurting their opponent; in the ninth, the Dodgers will have their last chance to react and avoid another loss to the Cardinals. Tyler O'Neil is struck out by Tony Gonsolin, and Nolan Arenado is ruled out after hitting a one-out roller that Trea Turner sends to first base.

Comments / 0

Community Policy