Baylor-Wisconsin soccer ends in scoreless tie

By Staff report
WacoTrib.com
 3 days ago

MADISON, Wis. — The Baylor-Wisconsin soccer match ended in a scoreless tie in double overtime Sunday night. The Badgers took 11 shots while the Bears took eight. Baylor goalkeeper Jennifer Wandt finished with two saves and Jordyn Bloomer collected four saves for Wisconsin (3-1-2). Baylor (3-2-1) will host Oregon on...

wacotrib.com

