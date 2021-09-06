Baylor-Wisconsin soccer ends in scoreless tie

After a hard-fought, non-conference match, Holland tied Unity Christian 3-3. Holland jumped out to a three-goal lead with two goals and an assist by Levi Honderd. Jackson VanHekken scored and both Timo Phillips and Mitchell VanMeter recorded assists. Unity continued to press and scored on a penalty kick before the end of the first half. Unity continued to press and scored two more goals in the second half to secure the tie. “Obviously, we are disappointed with the tie after leading 3-0,” said Holland coach Greg Ceithaml. “Unity is a well-coached team, and their persistence paid off. We learned some important lessons tonight, and we will improve.” Holland is now 2-0-1. In Junior Varsity action, the Holland JV defeated Unity 1-0 with a goal by Jacob Delgado. The Holland JV is 2-1 and both teams host Gull Lake and Grand Rapids Christian on Saturday.