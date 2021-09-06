Deadly water scooter accident in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS – Authorities say a 14-year-old St. Louis teen died following a water scooter accident on Table Rock Lake in Missouri. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the accident happened at about 4 p.m. Saturday. The girl was pronounced dead at a hospital later that evening. Her name was not immediately released. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports she was driving a Bombardier water scooter on the lake when another water scooter driven by a 15-year-old boy hit hers. Both of the St. Louis-area teens were wearing safety devices at the time.