Dayton, TN

Bryan Men's soccer drops season opener to SCAD

By David Kalk
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDAYTON, Tenn. - The Bryan College Men's Soccer team opened up the 2021 season on Thursday night against SCAD Savannah. The site of the match had to be moved to the turf field at Rhea County High School due to weather earlier in the day. The Lions gave up 4 goals on their way to a shutout for their season opener. Bryan has struggled in their first game of recent seasons and has not been able to secure a win since 2017.

