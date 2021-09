Emirates, the world’s largest customer of the Airbus A380, has just moved up the timeline for the delivery of their final A380 aircraft, which have already been assembled. Emirates has announced that it will take delivery of three Airbus A380 aircraft by November 2021, bringing forward its original delivery timeline from June 2022. Airbus has already announced the closure of the A380 production, and hence these are the last A380 aircraft that will be delivered ever.