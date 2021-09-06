10 things Oklahoma State football said after win vs. Missouri State

Datrone Young knew the statistic. He didn’t need to be reminded. It’s been years since Iowa State took the ball away from Iowa in the annual Cy-Hawk rivalry game. In fact, Iowa State has not forced a turnover in the game since the fourth quarter of the 2015 matchup — a game Iowa State lost 31-17. In 2015, Iowa State forced and recovered a fumble. For Iowa State’s last interception, you’d have to go back to 2014. In the time since Iowa State last had a takeaway against its in-state rival, Iowa has won the turnover battle 5-0, forcing two interceptions and three fumbles. Iowa State has not defeated Iowa in that time.