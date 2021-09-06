10 things Oklahoma State football said after win vs. Missouri State
STILLWATER, Okla. — Oklahoma State football opened its 2021 season with a less-than-flashy win against FCS opponent Missouri State Saturday inside Boone Pickens Stadium. The Cowboys prevailed 23-16 after their defense held off a late Bears rally in the final minutes of the fourth quarter. After the game, Oklahoma State offensive coordinator Kasey Dunn, defensive coordinator Jim Knowles and a select number of players, including quarterback Shane Illingworth and wide receiver Tay Martin met reporters to share their thoughts and answer question about the Pokes' win. Here are 10 things they said during the postgame availability.247sports.com
Comments / 0