How to Support Friends When They Have Been Abusive

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTonight’s Show: How To Support Friends When They Have Been Abusive. How do we humanize the conversations about people who have committed acts of inter-partner abuse? Host Nancy Kahn, along with guest Jesse Markus opens up a meaningful exploration of how society fails to rehabilitate people with a history of inter-partner abuse.

