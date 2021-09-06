A Florida specialty license plate fit for a kingdom

Florida’s most magical specialty license plate is now available to residents. From the Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles. The Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles (FLHSMV) is pleased to announce that the new Walt Disney World specialty license plate has been delivered to tax collector offices and license plate agencies statewide. Floridians who purchased presale vouchers for the specialty plate are now able to redeem them at their local tax collector office or license plate agency, and those who wish to purchase the new specialty plate may do so at their local office.