CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Skagit County, WA

The workforce deserves our united appreciation

By Editorial Board
Skagit Valley Herald
 5 days ago

Labor Day, meant to honor and appreciate the workforce in America, will be particularly poignant for many this year for a variety of reasons. When the COVID-19 pandemic hit, a lot of jobs were lost. Now that things are a bit closer to normal — whatever that has become — the national unemployment rate is down to 5.2%. Job growth, though sluggish in August, was still growth. However, people aren’t necessarily returning to jobs they had before.

www.goskagit.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Skagit County, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Labor Day#Skagit Publishing
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Nursing Homes
NewsBreak
Jobs
Related
Labor IssuesSaratogian

Reader’s View: Celebrating our workforce

Labor Day is a federal holiday observed on the first Monday of September in the United States, and the unofficial end of the summer season. This annual dedication recognizes the American labor movement and the contributions and achievements of American workers. Now more than ever, it’s important to consider the...
Saint Joseph, MOnewspressnow.com

A new appreciation for farmers

It’s hard to find much of a silver lining with the COVID-19 pandemic. Not only did the virus bring death and isolation, but it also seemed to put so many of us at each others’ throats. For those who look hard enough, there is one positive outcome. In the pandemic’s...
Income Taxthefabricator.com

Survey reveals tax hikes, workforce challenges top of mind for manufacturers

The National Association of Manufacturers has released its “2021 3rd Quarter Manufacturers’ Outlook Survey,” showing manufacturers remain mostly optimistic in their economic outlook (87.5%, down from 90.1% in Q2), with 81.5% naming workforce shortages as their top downside risk. Manufacturers also indicated the many ways that proposed tax increases threaten jobs, investment, and growth in the sector.
Economythechronicle-news.com

Job openings soar, but Americans have not gone back to work

(The Center Square) – Job openings continued to rise in July, even as unemployment rates remained elevated, federal jobs data released Wednesday show. The Bureau of Labor Statistics released the Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey, which showed 10.9 million open jobs for the month of July, much higher than the 8.7 million unemployed for the same month.
Lifestylesanjuanjournal.com

In appreciation of Linde Park | Letter

The John O. Linde Park is such an invaluable gift to our community. I frequently take walks there and so enjoy the peace and tranquility the park provides. I get to commune with nature and greet others and talk doing the same. To those of you who maintain the park...
Post Falls, IDCoeur d'Alene Press

'Our veterans deserve the best '

POST FALLS — About 300 people gathered Thursday for the historic Topping Off Ceremony celebrating the Post Falls Veterans Home, scheduled for completion next year. The veterans home will be the fourth in Idaho, joining Lewiston, Boise and Pocatello. “Our veterans deserve the best possible care,” said Mark Tschampl, chief...
Yakima, WAYakima Herald Republic

Letter: Hardworking hospital workers deserve our thanks

To the editor -- This past week I unfortunately had to go to the emergency room at Memorial Hospital. Upon arrival, there was not one chair available to sit because the waiting room was literally packed with sick people. I was admitted and had my first EKG in the hallway...
KidsAdirondack Daily Enterprise

Developing an appreciation for diversity

Parents have been anything but prejudicial in asking me recently about what they can do to ensure their children grow up with an appreciation of diversity in others. Well, let me provide an unbiased look at this important topic. Appreciating diversity means being open and respectful of the differences that...
TrafficThe Guardian

Letters: our lorry drivers deserve respect

Although current shortages have highlighted poor pay and conditions for goods vehicle drivers, it is not a new problem (“Food, beer, toys, medical kit… why are we running out of everything?”, Focus). In the 1990s, after a career in road transport management, I briefly went to live in the US. On returning to Britain, I dusted off my commercial driving licence and signed up with a driver agency.
Economycbia.com

Tax Hikes, Workforce Shortages Top Manufacturing Issues

Manufacturers cite proposed federal tax hikes and workforce shortages as their priority concerns according to a new survey released this week. The National Association of Manufacturers' third quarter 2021 Manufacturers' Outlook survey shows 87.5% of manufacturers remain optimistic in their economic outlook, although concerns are growing. This week's U.S. Bureau...
EconomyWinona Daily News

Catherine Rampell: Here's how the government must respond.to the jobs report

For months, the delta variant has been claiming lives. Now — much like the original strain of the coronavirus — it is also claiming livelihoods. The U.S. economy added 235,000 jobs on net in August, the Bureau of Labor Statistics reported Friday. This was only about a third of what economists had been forecasting — a huge disappointment. It is also a massive slowdown; over the previous six months, growth had averaged 703,000 jobs per month, culminating in more than a million jobs added in July alone.
Congress & Courtssoutharkansassun.com

Two Payments of $1,400 Stimulus Checks are on Their Way, Americans Receive an Average of $6,600 Stimulus Checks

Legislators want to raise enough money from business taxes to fund the $1,400 stimulus payments, so two more stimulus checks may be on the way. In a recently published article in WBEX News, Democrats are about to support not one, but two more $1,400 checks in the near future, if they so choose. Following a recent vote in the House of Representatives to approve a $3.5 trillion budget plan, the party in charge of both Congress and the White House is now ready to move on to a social spending program.

Comments / 0

Community Policy