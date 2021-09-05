The workforce deserves our united appreciation
Labor Day, meant to honor and appreciate the workforce in America, will be particularly poignant for many this year for a variety of reasons. When the COVID-19 pandemic hit, a lot of jobs were lost. Now that things are a bit closer to normal — whatever that has become — the national unemployment rate is down to 5.2%. Job growth, though sluggish in August, was still growth. However, people aren’t necessarily returning to jobs they had before.www.goskagit.com
Comments / 0