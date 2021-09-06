CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Alabama State

Alabama Debuts Its First All-Black Offensive Line in School History

By KaRon Caddell
Posted by 
Tide 100.9 FM
Tide 100.9 FM
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Alabama football has a rich history of African-American players dating back to when legendary head coach Paul "Bear" Bryant first integrated Alabama's program in 1971. Offensive line has always a position of strength matter who was in the game. With the likes of Sylvester Croom, Chris Samuels, Andre Smith, and Jedrick Wills Jr. being featured on some of Alabama's best offensive lines throughout the years, it's a surprise that the 2021 Alabama Crimson Tide feature the schools first all-black offensive line.

tide1009.com

Comments / 16

Tide 100.9 FM

Tide 100.9 FM

Tuscaloosa, AL
883
Followers
2K+
Post
235K+
Views
ABOUT

Tide 100.9 FM has the best sports coverage for Tuscaloosa, Alabama. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
Local
Alabama Football
Local
Alabama College Sports
Local
Alabama Sports
City
Phenix City, AL
State
Alabama State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nick Saban
Person
Chris Samuels
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#African American#The Las Vegas Raiders#Guards Left Guard#Sec Championship
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
Tuscaloosa County, ALPosted by
The Spun

Alabama Football Player Reportedly Arrested Sunday Morning

An Alabama football player was reportedly arrested on Sunday morning. According to reports out of Tuscaloosa, Crimson Tide linebacker Quandarrius Robinson was arrested on DUI charges. Alabama’s Rivals.com site, BamaInsider, reported the news:. Alabama linebacker Quandarrius Robinson was involved in a car wreck in Tuscaloosa, Ala. on Sunday morning and...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Tua Tagovailoa Has Brutally Honest Message For Mac Jones

Tua Tagovailoa and Mac Jones have officially gone from teammates to rivals. The former is entering his second season with the Miami Dolphins, whereas the latter is entering his rookie year with the New England Patriots. With the regular season only two weeks away, Tagovailoa was asked about Jones’ rookie...
Georgia Statesaturdaydownsouth.com

Dabo Swinney suggests where Georgia should be ranked in Tuesday's AP Top 25 Poll

Billed by most as the marquee game of Week 1, No. 5 Georgia defeated No. 3 Clemson, 10-3, Saturday night at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte. Limiting the Tigers to 180 total yards on 60 snaps and sacking sophomore DJ Uiagalelei seven times, the Bulldogs held Clemson scoreless in the first half, something that had not happened to Dabo Swinney’s program since November 6, 2010, against NC State, a span of 144 games.
College SportsPosted by
The Spun

Steve Spurrier Is Predicting A Major College Football Upset

Former Florida coach Steve Spurrier has a bold prediction for the Gators ahead of their 2021 season. During a promotion posted by 1010 XL / 92.5 FM for Gators Roundtable on Wednesday afternoon, the legendary college coach said he feels his former team has what it takes to defeat the reigning national champion Crimson Tide.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Look: Trevor Lawrence’s Wife Reacts To Quarterback Decision

On Wednesday morning, the Jacksonville Jaguars announced that Trevor Lawrence will be their starting quarterback for Week 1. Of course, that came as a surprise to no one who has paid attention to college and NFL football for the past few years. Lawrence was one of the most-prized recruits coming out of high school and did nothing to hurt his status as an elite quarterback prospect while in college.
NFLUSA Today

Here’s what Nick Saban told Bill Belichick about Mac Jones before the draft

Prior to the 2021 NFL draft, coach Bill Belichick did diligent research on former Alabama quarterback Mac Jones — who land with the New England patriots at 15th overall. It’s well documented that Belichick and Alabama head coach Nick Saban have a close relationship. With New England preparing to take Jones, Saban peeled back the curtain on what teams were asking about the quarterback.
NFLNew York Post

Mac Jones’ girlfriend celebrates QB getting Patriots starting job

Mac Jones’ girlfriend, Sophie Scott, is proud of her man after he won the Patriots’ quarterback battle following Cam Newton’s surprise release Tuesday. The University of Alabama alumna took to her Instagram Story to re-post loving messages from friends and family after Jones became New England’s starting QB. One post...
NFLInternational Business Times

Tim Tebow Net Worth: Here's How Little He Earned In The NFL

Tim Tebow is a quarterback who signed a contract with the Jacksonville Jaguars in May worth $920,000 for one year. Despite being in the league since 2010, the NFL athlete has made very little off his contracts. From his decade-long career, Tebow has only earned less than $10 million in...
NFLPosted by
On3.com

Quandarrius Robinson has been suspended indefinitely, per Nick Saban

Alabama linebacker Quandarrius Robinson has been suspended indefinitely, according to coach Nick Saban. That decision was revealed on Monday, roughly 24 hours after the news broke that Robinson had been arrested for a DUI. Here’s what Saban told reporters about the situation during his weekly press conference:. “Q. Robinson is...
NFLaudacy.com

Jameis Winston just did something no Saints QB had done in 5 years

As if the first touchdown pass from Jameis Winston to Marquez Callaway wasn't impressive enough, it was also a landmark. The ball Winston hurled to Callaway in the first quarter against the Jaguars traveled just over 53 yards in the air, the most air yards on a pass thrown by a Saints quarterback since 2016, according to ESPN and the NFL's NextGenStats.
Alabama StatePosted by
The Spun

Lee Corso Has Blunt Message For Alabama Fans

On Saturday morning, ESPN’s College GameDay made its triumphant return to the screen for the first weekend of football. That mean the return of beloved analyst Lee Corso. The 86-year-old former head coach did the 2020 season from home due to the pandemic, but he was back on the set this morning.
Miami, FLPosted by
The Spun

Look: Nick Saban’s Reaction To Beating Miami Goes Viral

Believe it or not, Nick Saban actually cracked a smile following Alabama’s statement win over Miami on Saturday afternoon. The Crimson Tide had no problem replacing the immense talent they lost from last year’s championship team. Quarterback Bryce Young threw for 344 yards and four touchdowns. Brian Robinson Jr. had 60 yards on the ground. Trey Sanders chipped in 41 rushing yards and a score. Oh, and Ohio State transfer Jameson Williams looked the part with four catches for 126 yards and one touchdown.
Alabama StatePosted by
AL.com

The end of an Alabama football era comes Saturday

The night of Aug. 30, 2008 changed everything. From his perch in the Georgia Dome radio booth, Eli Gold sounded prophetic as the final seconds ticked down on that Saturday night of Labor Day weekend. “Welcome to 2008,” he proclaimed as Alabama’s sideline emptied onto the turf. “The world is...
NFLPosted by
Fox Sports Radio

Here is What Cam Newton Said After Being Released By Patriots

Cam Newton shared a statement on social media after being released by the New England Patriots on Tuesday morning. "I really appreciate all the love and support during this time but I must say...please don't feel sorry for me!! #imGOOD," Newton shared on his Instagram story, which was captured and tweeted by NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.

Comments / 0

Community Policy