Last month we learned that Xiaomi was preparing to launch a new affordable flagship under its T series dubbed Xiaomi 11T Pro. Shortly after that, the Chinese company announced that it was going to hold a global launch event on September 15. Though Xiaomi hasn’t revealed which products it will unveil at the event, the evidence so far suggests that the Xiaomi 11T lineup will most likely be there. The Xiaomi 11T Pro will be the first global smartphone without the Mi branding, and ahead of its official launch, a new leak has given us the first look at the phone’s design.