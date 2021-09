On the 9th of September, Realme will launch some new gadgets that include its first Android tablet, a couple of new smartphones & more. We know that at least two new phones are launching that day, named the Realme 8i & the Realme 8s. The company has already announced that the 8s is launching as the world’s first phone powered by the Dimensity 810 SOC. Well, now, the full spec sheet of both the 8i & 8s has leaked as it was shared by a user on Twitter (@mdabubakar73709).