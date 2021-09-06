CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Singapore to allow Boeing 737 MAX to return to service

By Thomson Reuters
kfgo.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Reuters) – Singapore’s aviation regulator said on Monday it would approve the return to service of the Boeing Co 737 MAX more than two years after the plane was grounded, becoming the latest country in the Asia-Pacific region to do so. The approval is based on operators including Singapore Airlines...

