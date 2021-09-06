Singapore to allow Boeing 737 MAX to return to service

By Ashoke RajNew Delhi [India], September 9 (ANI): Indian carriers flying to Europe and America are incurring additional costs on account of 40 minutes of extra flying due to closure of the airspace over Afghanistan post-Taliban takeover.Due to the precarious security situation in Afghanistan, the Indian government has advised its carriers to avoid airspace over the country. "We (Indian carriers) are taking a longer route for now and even foreign carriers are avoiding the airspace. We are currently monitoring the situation," said Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia.After the Taliban took over the reins in Afghanistan, the new rulers banned the movement of commercial aircraft over its airspace forcing Indian and foreign carriers to take a longer route over Iran and Gulf countries.