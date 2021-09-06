Dennis Dee Thompson
Dennis Dee Thompson (a.k.a. D.T.) passed away on Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021. Dennis was born on July 24, 1951, the son of William "Bill" and Carol Lee (Walton) Thompson. Survivors include a daughter. Misty (Thompson) Carson; a son, Michael Thompson; three grandchildren, Shane (Karlee) Carson, Kyler Henderson and Emmy Thompson; two great-grandchildren, Gannon and Rowen Carson; a sister, Barb Brislawn; an aunt, Bonnie Walton; special brothers, Dusty (Diane) Swyers and Mike Winslow; as well as many nieces, nephews and close friends.www.thegazette.com
Comments / 0