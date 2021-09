CEDIA supports the education of our members and everyone in our industry by offering learning opportunities in a variety of ways: in-person training, virtual events, online in the CEDIA Academy, podcasts, white papers, blogs, and articles, to name just a few. Because our methods of delivery vary, it can often be difficult to incorporate and check for best practices in the content we are providing, as well as the ways in which it is delivered. Our commitment to our learners is threefold: The education provided should always be relevant, engaging, and meet the needs of every learner in attendance.