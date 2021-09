"It’s sad that people have no more respect than to take something that doesn’t belong to them."- The Derby Tavern, September 5th, 2021. If you've ever been to The Derby Tavern in Derby, Indiana, chances are you may have seen them. There are some gnomes outside of the restaurant that are very popular with customers and very sentimental to the owners, Sandy and Rick Phipps, who took over the tavern in May of this year. Since their grand opening of the restaurant, there's been one particular gnome that's a local favorite. That gnome spends his time doing what a lot of us would like to do, right? He sits in a rocking chair, drinking a beer, enjoying the spirit of The Derby Tavern and all the company that comes by to eat, drink and hang.