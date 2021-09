“Chinese diplomats relegated Biden climate czar John Kerry to a Zoom conference the same day China joined Taliban leaders in a photo-op to pledge ‘friendly relations’ with the terror group,” reports The Washington Free Beacon’s Jack Beyrer. Beijing “dispatched a junior-level climate official to” Tianjin to meet Kerry, denying him “face-to-face interactions with senior Chinese officials,” except via Zoom. They “reportedly bristled at Kerry’s suggestions to decouple climate change from other issues fraught with tensions,” such as “human rights and military aggression.” Kerry’s “bungled visit coincided with Beijing’s open-arms embrace of Taliban leadership at an in-person visit in Qatar” in pursuit of Beijing’s bid to “fill the vacuum in Afghanistan left by America’s withdrawal.”