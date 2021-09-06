CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Tennis

'Happy-go-lucky' teen Fernandez upsets Kerber at US Open

By HOWARD FENDRICH, , Associated Press
Dayton Daily News
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW YORK (AP) — Leylah Fernandez is a self-described “happy-go-lucky girl” having the time of her life at Flushing Meadows, raising her fists, pumping her arms and riling up crowds while beating two past U.S. Open champions to reach her first Grand Slam quarterfinal. A day before her 19th birthday,...

www.daytondailynews.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Stefanos Tsitsipas
Person
Angelique Kerber
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Open#U S Open#Ap#Grand Slam#Filipino Canadian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
French Open
NewsBreak
Tennis
Country
Spain
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
New York City, NYNew York Post

Naomi Osaka loses cool in stunning US Open loss

First, Naomi Osaka lost her cool. Then, she lost her title defense at the U.S. Open. Teenager Leylah Fernandez pulled off arguably the biggest stunner of the tournament, rattling Osaka and storming back for a 5-7, 7-6 (2), 6-4 come-from-behind victory Friday night before an Arthur Ashe Stadium crowd, which she won over.
TennisPosted by
The Independent

Leylah Fernandez stuns Angelique Kerber to reach US Open quarter-finals

Leylah Fernandez admits she has had to pinch herself after she booked her spot in the US Open quarter-finals.The Canadian, who celebrates her 19th birthday on Tuesday, followed up her stunning third-round win over Naomi Osaka by dumping out a second former champion in the shape of Angelique Kerber in the fourth round.She came from a set and a break down to win 4-6 7-6 (5) 6-2 and continue an excellent tournament for the teenagers.Fernandez had never gone past the third round at a grand slam before and she is enjoying the moment.“I did have to pinch myself a little...
TennisPosted by
Reuters

Bencic hopes teenagers Raducanu, Fernandez are protected from hype

NEW YORK, Sept 8 (Reuters) - U.S. Open semi-finalists Emma Raducanu and Leylah Fernandez must be protected from the hype and pressure that the teenagers are likely to encounter in the coming months after their New York heroics, Olympic champion Belinda Bencic said on Wednesday. British 18-year-old Raducanu brushed aside...
TennisDayton Daily News

'Trusting myself': Leylah Fernandez, 19, reaches US Open SF

NEW YORK (AP) — When Leylah Fernandez wins a pivotal point at the U.S. Open — and she's won enough of them to become the tournament's youngest semifinalist since Maria Sharapova in 2005 — the teenager with the exciting game and enthusiasm to match raises her right fist or windmills her arms, firing up herself and the crowd.
TennisSacramento Bee

US Open Lookahead: Teens Fernandez, Alcaraz seek semi spots

Two teenagers can earn semifinal spots at the U.S. Open, as both Leylah Fernandez and Carlos Alcaraz are in action. Another spot can be filled by a qualifier, if Botic Van de Zandschulp of the Netherlands upsets No. 2 seed Daniil Medvedev. Fernandez, a day after turning 19, follows that match on Arthur Ashe Stadium by playing No. 5 seed Elina Svitolina. The Canadian has defeated Grand Slam champions Naomi Osaka and Angelique Kerber in her last two matches. The 18-year-old Alcaraz plays the final match of the day on Ashe against No. 12 seed Felix Auger-Aliassime, 21. It's the youngest matchup this late in a major since 20-year-old Rafael Nadal beat Novak Djokovic, 19, in the quarterfinals of the 2006 French Open. The other quarterfinal matchup pits French Open champion and No. 8 seed Barbora Krejcikova against No. 2 seed Aryna Sabalenka.
TennisPosted by
Tennis World Usa

US Open 2021: Belinda Bencic vs Iga Swiatek's HIGHLIGHTS

On the hard-courts of the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center (Flushing Meadows, New York), the matches of the highly anticipated US Open 2021 are being played, the last Grand Slam of the season, during which there will be the absences of Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Serena Williams.
TennisNew York Post

Dominant Maria Sakkari downs Karolina Pliskova for US Open semifinal berth

Karolina Pliskova is known for her powerful serve, but Maria Sakkari stole her thunder. The 17th-seeded Sakkari covered every inch of the court and absolutely dominated on serve Wednesday night, defeating Pliskova 6-4, 6-4 at Arthur Ashe Stadium to advance to the semifinals of the U.S. Open for the first time in her career. Sakkari, who became the first Greek woman to reach the U.S. Open singles semifinals, will face Britain’s teenage phenom Emma Raducanu on Thursday for a spot in her first major final.
Tenniswtvbam.com

Tennis-Young Fernandez has a ‘great future’, says Kerber after US Open loss

NEW YORK (Reuters) – Leylah Fernandez has had a great start to her career and the teenager has a big future ahead of her, former champion Angelique Kerber said on Sunday after losing 4-6 7-6(5) 6-2 to the Canadian https://www.reuters.com/lifestyle/sports/fearless-fernandez-knocks-out-another-champion-reach-quarter-finals-2021-09-05 at the U.S Open. Fernandez, who turns 19 on Monday,...
SportsSportsnet.ca

Leylah Annie Fernandez beats Kerber to continue impressive run at US Open

NEW YORK — Raising her right fist overhead to celebrate shot after shot, 18-year-old Leylah Fernandez demonstrated that her upset of defending champion Naomi Osaka at the U.S. Open was certainly no fluke by beating another past title winner at Flushing Meadows. With grit and guile, and a veteran's poise...

Comments / 0

Community Policy