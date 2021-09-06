Body of Missing Hiker Found in Glacier National Park
Search crews on Sunday found the body of a 34-year-old Virginia woman believed to have gone hiking alone earlier in the week in Glacier National Park near Logan Pass. Jennifer Coleman, who was reported missing Sept. 1, was found dead in steep and rocky terrain along the Continental Divide, according to a news release issued Sunday afternoon by Glacier National Park. The cause of her death remains under investigation, and additional details were not immediately available.flatheadbeacon.com
