COLUMN:Stilwell Church of Christ : Bearing Burdens

By Rusty Dawson, Minister reporter@stilwelldemocrat.com
 4 days ago

I John 5:3 states with crystal clarity, “This is the love of God, that we keep his commandments; and his commandments are not burdensome.” It is sad to consider how many people disagree with that. Some want their love for God to be a kind of emotional outburst which makes them feel certain things but doesn’t necessarily move them to any action. Others might disagree and say that God’s commandments are totally burdensome. Their view of God's statutes is that he only means to restrict us and fence us out of where we’d really like to go.

