COLUMN:Stilwell Church of Christ : Bearing Burdens

Eddie Vines is a former Jefferson county Judge and currently serves as President of Faith Fortress Ministries. It has been said that contemporary America is the most prosperous society the world has ever known. Most Americans have decent transportation, climate-controlled housing and plenty to eat. Our society in general is awash in smartphones, video games, travel opportunities, entertainment options and sporting events. It has been this way here for so long we hardly even think it is unusual anymore. There are even voices within the Christian community that would say, in essence, that if you claim to be a Christian but are not living a life of ease and comfort, then you are not doing it right. As he will sometimes do, God provided me a different view of this issue several days ago during the middle of an episode that began on August 19th, as I wheeled into a local ER with chest pains and lasted until I returned home eight days later to recover from triple bypass heart surgery.