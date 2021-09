RAPID CITY, SD – Sheldon Haudenschild was sick of second. He had to settle for the runner-up spot in his last two races. No more. That ended at Black Hills Speedway. With the correct prediction of a move by 10-time World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series champion Donny Schatz, Haudenschild was able to break that streak and win the Rushmore Outlaw Showdown – along with its $10,000 payday.