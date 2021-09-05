CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
How Tall Is Kid Laroi?

By Nathan Donkor
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMuch like Billie Eilish, Kid Laroi is a teenager quickly rising to megastar status and musical acclaim. From Soundcloud fame to inking a deal with Columbia Records, the 18-year-old Australian rapper/singer/songwriter has been working steadily to build his name up in the music industry. Over the course of his career, he’s worked with several big-time American artists like Denzel Curry, the late Juice WRLD, and Polo G, cementing him in the new wave of popular music. Recently, he’s been heavy on radio playlists as his single with Justin Bieber, “Stay,” has remained at the top of Billboard three weeks in a row. However, as the music video for “Stay” has managed to gain an impressive 114 million views in only a month, fans of both artists have noticed that there is a substantial height difference between the two pop stars. So how tall is The Kid Laroi exactly?

