Who Is Gal Gadot’s Husband?

Thanks to her portrayal of Wonder Woman, Gal Gadot is one of the most admired women in the world. The 36-year-old Israeli actress has become an iconic figure for both women and little girls, as many view the Wonder Woman character as a symbol of beauty and strength. Every so often, you’ll find social media brimming with cosplay of Gal Gadot’s version of the DC heroine. It’s clear that Gadot’s influence on audiences has come a long way from her early days as Gisele Yashar in the Fast & Furious series, but every journey is made more interesting by the people in your corner. In the film Wonder Woman, Diana Prince had Steve Trevor, but in real life, who has been supporting Gal Gadot?