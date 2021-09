CHICAGO (CBS) — Chicago Police on Sunday said charges were pending against a man arrested in the shooting of a CTA bus driver right downtown the evening before. As CBS 2 Political Investigator Dana Kozlov reported, this was the latest among numerous violent incidents on Chicago Transit Authority buses or trains – and it is likely to renew the call for more CTA security. Security has been one of the greatest concerns over the past several months for the Amalgamated Transit Union Local 241, which represents CTA employees. In the Saturday night incident, police said the bus driver was physically attacked and was...