Colorado Congresswoman Lauren Boebert has lately been under heavy pressure over alleged personal use of campaign funds – and now a resurfaced interview from February has added fuel to the fire.In the interview with the Colorado Times Recorder, Ms Boebert, one of the most incendiary right-wing members of the House Republican caucus, was asked about strange charges in her financial returns for the 2020 campaign – including a reimbursement of $22,259 for car mileage, which the Denver Post calculated would have translated into nearly 39,000 miles of driving.Ms Boebert, who claimed the extra miles were incurred by avoiding fires...