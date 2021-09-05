CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

Excavation Underway at One Dock Street in Society Hill, Center City

By Thomas Koloski
phillyyimby.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe foundation work for the 374-foot-tall, 31-story One Dock Street is underway in the Society Hill section of Old City, Center City. The residential skyscraper will join architect I.M. Pei’s nearby Society Hill towers with a dominant presence that nearly marches the massing of the Brutalist high-rises. Designed by Bower Lewis Thower Architects and developed by LCOR Incorporated, the new building will feature an exterior that makes use of various shades of glazed glass, white metal highlights, and brick cladding at the base. The 272-unit rental tower will add considerable mass the east side of the Philadelphia skyline near the Delaware River.

phillyyimby.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Delaware State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Society Hill#Dock#Construction Equipment#The Society#Philadelphia#Brutalist#Lcor Incorporated
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Binghamton, NYbinghamtonhomepage.com

Chenango Street underpass construction underway

BINGHAMTON, NY – Work to shore up the Chenango Street underpass is already underway. As NewsChannel 34 first reported in June, engineers determined that the arch, fashioned of precast and prefabricated concrete components was settling. The 3 month closure will begin on Saturday with detours for motor vehicles at Frederick...
quincyquarry.com

Quincy Center sprucing up hits the streets

Quincy Center sprucing up hits the streets. Yesterday midday during a steady drizzle a city street sweeper was both photographed rolling about Quincy Center among traffic as well as said to have seen elsewhere in the center cleaning the streets in advance of this weekend’s expected to run upwards of a couple hundred thousand dollars to fete the dedication of the new Generals Bridge that will connect to essentially but little more than an alleyway that provides an alternative accessway to a but just short of 700 parking space garage near Quincy District Courthouse and opposite the Fours restaurant.
Easton, PAphillyyimby.com

27 South 3rd Street

Renderings Revealed for The Marquis at 27 South 3rd Street in Easton, PA. Renderings have been revealed for The Marquis, a 274-unit mixed-use development at 27 South 3rd Street in Easton, PA, a city located in the greater Philadelphia metropolitan area. Designed by Bernardon, the building will rise seven stories tall, with a total of 403,685 square feet of space, including 6,192 square feet of retail space on the ground floor along 3rd Street. The apartments will feature 59 studios, 115 one-bedrooms, and 95 two-bedroom units. Five live/work units will also be included in the project, as well as 302 parking spaces.
phillyyimby.com

Permits Issued for Four-Unit Building at 4251 Sansom Street in Spruce Hill, West Philadelphia

Permits have been issued for the construction of a three-story, four-unit multi-family building at 4251 Sansom Street in Spruce Hill, West Philadelphia. The structure will replace an ornate two-story prewar rowhouse located on the north side of the block between South 42nd and South 43rd streets. The new building will rise from a 1,780-square-foot footprint, will contain 5,613 square feet of interior space, translating to a spacious 1,403 square feet per apartment, and will feature full sprinkling. Permits list Charnelle Hicks as the owner, Kevin Korejko as the design professional, and Northeast Builders LLC as the contractor.
Trafficfreedom929.com

CITY OF OLNEY STREET CLOSURE

(OLNEY) The City of Olney has announced the Elliott Street Bridge rehabilitation work has been delayed. The portion of Elliott Street, from North Avenue to South Avenue, will not be closed to all thru-traffic beginning a week from next Monday, on September 20th. The closure will remain in effect until all the rehabilitation repair work is complete, subject to weather. The City of Olney appreciates the patience of all in this road closure matter.
PoliticsPosted by
JC Post

Evergy will put a service center on East Ash Street

Evergy Kansas Center has acquired a building at 203 East Ash Street for a proposed new service center and storage of utility poles. City Manager Allen Dinkel said the company will now have a crew there. The site, which will have to be rezoned, matches the zoning of a nearby...
Philadelphia, PAphillyyimby.com

Renderings Revealed for Chelten Terminal at 234 West Chelten Avenue in Germantown, Northwest Philadelphia

Renderings have been revealed for Chelten Terminal, a 45-unit mixed-use development set to rise at 234 West Chelten Avenue in Germantown, Northwest Philadelphia. Designed by Ambit Architecture and developed by the Argo Property Group, the building will rise four stories tall, with a commercial space located on the ground floor and residential units above. The project will also include 36 parking spaces.
Milford, MISpinal Column

Main Street improvement project underway

As soon as the Milford Memories booths were packed away, construction barrels and caution tape popped up along Main Street. It’s all part of a $1.2 million Main Street Improvement Project approved by the Downtown Development Authority to help revitalize the streetscape and enhance Center Street Park. Frank Rewold & Sons is the general contractor overseeing the project; Heritage Landscaping is performing the landscape work.
Real Estatephillyyimby.com

201 West Johnson Street

Renderings Revealed for 201 West Johnson Street in Morton, Northwest Philadelphia. Renderings have been revealed for a 165-unit multi-family development at 201 West Johnson Street in Morton, Northwest Philadelphia. Designed by VBC Studio, the building will rise five stories tall, with units ranging from one-bedrooms spanning 535 square feet to two-bedroom units with 1,080 square feet of space.
Washington Statephillyyimby.com

Demolition Status Remains Uncertain at Broad + Pine at 337 South Broad Street in Washington Square West, Center City

Demolition status remains in an uncertain state at the site of Broad + Pine, a skyscraper planned at 337 South Broad Street, in Washington Square West, Center City. Designed by Cecil Baker + Partners, the building is planned to rise 361 feet and 23 stories tall, and contain 56 condominium units. The project is developed by Dranoff Properties, which is also behind Arthaus, a high-rise condo under construction just to the north up the block.
Politicsphillyyimby.com

Renderings Revealed for 201 West Johnson Street in Morton, Northwest Philadelphia

Renderings have been revealed for a 165-unit multi-family development at 201 West Johnson Street in Morton, Northwest Philadelphia. Designed by VBC Studio, the building will rise five stories tall, with units ranging from one-bedrooms spanning 535 square feet to two-bedroom units with 1,080 square feet of space. The new building...
Washington Statephillyyimby.com

Work Appears Stalled At 1101 Walnut Street In Washington Square West, Center City

YIMBY’s recent site visit revealed that construction work has not yet started on the tower planned at 1101 Walnut Street in Washington Square West, Center City. Designed by JKRP Architects and LD Investment Partners LLC and Ernest Bock and Sons Inc., the building will stand 259 feet and 23 stories tall and will be clad in an exterior of alternating light and dark sections. The building will feature 111 units, along with retail space on the ground floor.
Politicsphillyyimby.com

Revised Design Revealed For Northbank In Fishtown

A new design is coming to the Civic Design Review for Northbank, a massive development being constructed at 2001 Beach Street in Fishtown. YIMBY has recently shared an update on the first phase of towhouse construction, showing the section closest to the Delaware River underway. However, the other major portion of the property on the far side from the river has remained idle, awaiting finalized plans. Now, it appears that an updated design may be coming to fruition. Northbank will now offer 491 residential units, with a mix of 387 single-family townhomes and 104 duplex units. A total of 781 parking spaces will be included, of which 199 will be located outdoors. ISA remains the architectural firm behind the project.
Philadelphia, PAphillyyimby.com

Permits Issued for 1650 West Girard Avenue in Francisville, North Philadelphia

Permits have been issued for the construction of a 202-unit mixed-use building at 1650 West Girard Avenue in Francisville, North Philadelphia. Designed by Coscia Moos Architecture, the building will rise seven stories tall and hold 190,478 square feet of space, with commercial space located on the ground floor and apartments above. The development will feature a green roof and a parking garage. Construction costs are projected at $26 million. Tester Construction taking is listed as the contractor.
Retailphillyyimby.com

Permits Issued for 15-Unit Building at 2400 Frankford Avenue in Fishtown, Kensington

Permits have been issued for the construction of a 15-unit mixed-use building at 2400 Frankford Avenue in Fishtown, Kensington. Designed by CANNOdesign and developed by Khosla Properties, the building will rise four stories tall, with a commercial space on the ground floor and 15 residential units above. Five bicycle spaces will also be included in the project. In total, the building will hold 17,972 square feet of space and cost an estimated $2.6 million to build. Tester Construction is listed as the contractor.
WFMZ-TV Online

Work underway to fill sinkhole on shopping center lot

WYOMISSING, Pa. — Work is underway to fill a sinkhole on the parking lot of a shopping center in Berks County. The hole opened Wednesday afternoon on the lot of Berkshire Square on State Hill Road in Wyomissing, as Ida dumped several inches of rain on the area. The hole...
excelsior.mn.us

106 Center Street

The Excelsior City Council approved Resolution 2021-49 Resolution Approving the Purchase of 106 Center Street and Authorizing Execution of Documents Facilitating the Purchase on July 12, 2021. On August 12, 2021 the City of Excelsior closed on the 106 Center Street property. The use of the property is currently being...
Health Servicesphillyyimby.com

Thomas Jefferson Specialty Care Pavilion Rises Above Ground at 1101 Chestnut Street in Market East, Center City

Construction of the first few floors of the Thomas Jefferson Specialty Care Pavilion is underway at 1101 Chestnut Street in Center City. The building is a part of a project dubbed East Market Phase 3, which spans several blocks within the Market East neighborhood. Designed by Ennead Architects and Stantec and developed by National Real Estate Development, the tower will stand 372 feet and 23 stories tall and will feature a curvy exterior. The medical office building is part of the massive expansion plans that Jefferson Health is currently implementing in the area.

Comments / 0

Community Policy