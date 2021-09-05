Excavation Underway at One Dock Street in Society Hill, Center City
The foundation work for the 374-foot-tall, 31-story One Dock Street is underway in the Society Hill section of Old City, Center City. The residential skyscraper will join architect I.M. Pei’s nearby Society Hill towers with a dominant presence that nearly marches the massing of the Brutalist high-rises. Designed by Bower Lewis Thower Architects and developed by LCOR Incorporated, the new building will feature an exterior that makes use of various shades of glazed glass, white metal highlights, and brick cladding at the base. The 272-unit rental tower will add considerable mass the east side of the Philadelphia skyline near the Delaware River.phillyyimby.com
Comments / 0