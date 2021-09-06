Free MLB Picks For Today 9/6/2021
Mets at Nationals—MLB pick is New York Mets -118. On the hill for New York is Trevor Williams. The lefthander has allowed one earned run in three of his past four starts. Team is 4-1 in his past five starts. Patrick Corbin counters for the Nationals. The lefthander past five starts allowed 24 earned runs in 25 innings of work. Nationals are 1-8 in his past nine starts. New York has won seven of eight and Nationals dropped eight of nine. Past ten games Washington bullpen an ERA 5.03 with WHIP 1.50. Mets batting .270 in this period. Play New York -118.www.tonyspicks.com
