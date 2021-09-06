Free MLB Picks For Today 9/6/2021

New York Mets vs Washington Nationals Game 2 9/4/2021 Picks Predictions Previews. The New York Mets (67-67) will take on the Washington Nationals (55-78) in Game 2 of a doubleheader weekend battle at Nationals Park in Washington on Saturday, September 4, 2021, at 6:05 PM ET. New York drowned the Miami Marlins in a quick two-game battle after winning the first round at 3-1 on Tuesday and 4-3 in the finale on Thursday. The Mets opened a five-game weekend showdown with a 6-2 triumph over the Washington Nationals on Friday. New York recorded a total of 12 hits and scored four runs in the additional inning to break the tie in the win. Pitcher Rich Hill started with 6.0 scoreless innings on three base hits while granting two walks and struck out four Washington hitters resulting in their triumph last time out. Left Fielder Kevin Pillar led the charge with one run scored on a triple and drove two RBIs while 1st Baseman Pete Alonzo added one run scored on a double with two RBIs in the winning effort.