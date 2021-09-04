Healthcare Certified Coder ...
Three Rivers Hospital is seeking a Certified Coder. This position is responsible for timely, accurate and comprehensive review of services. Abstracts, analyzes, and assigns ICD-10-CM, CPT, HCPCS codes and appropriate modifiers for evaluation and management (E/M), minor procedures, and diagnostic tests by using either computerized or manual systems. Required: Associate degree, bachelor's degree, or equivalent years of experience as coding specialist. Current professional coding credentials such as AAPC, (CPC), (CCA), (COC), PMI, (CMC), or AHIMA (CCS-P), (CCS), (RHIA), (RHIT) or be able to obtain credentials within 6 months of hire.classifieds.wenatcheeworld.com
