CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
U.S. Politics

Column: Race, Reagan and the rise of the Religious Right

Valley News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe overwhelming white evangelical support for Donald Trump is a puzzle that will occupy historians for generations. How can the Religious Right, a movement that trumpets its fidelity to “family values,” throw its support to a vulgar, thrice-married casino operator and self-confessed sexual predator? Fully 81% of white evangelicals did so in 2016; only a slightly lesser percentage repeated the folly in 2020 — after four years and, according to The Washington Post, 30,573 false or misleading statements during Trump’s term in the White House.

www.vnews.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Barack Obama
Person
Jimmy Carter
Person
Randall Balmer
Person
Ronald Reagan
Person
Donald Trump
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abortion Rights#Race#2016 Election#The Washington Post#The Supreme Court#Bob Jones University#Catholic#African American#Southern#Christian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
Related
U.S. Politicsreviewjournal.com

LETTER: Republicans keep tying Democrat hands on foreign policy

One thing I’ve learned over the years is that those who consume right-wing media appear averse to any sort of individual research, are often misinformed to the same degree and seem proud to publicly display it. This was demonstrated on the Sept. 1 editorial page where cartoonist Michael Ramirez, letter...
POTUSPOLITICO

POLITICO Playbook: The Democrats’ trillion-dollar question

Just when we thought it was no longer possible, DONALD TRUMP has topped himself again — this time with a statement Wednesday celebrating Robert E. Lee, the Southern insurrectionist who fought to preserve slavery. Trump lamented the “desecration” of Richmond, Va.’s “beautiful” bronze statue of “genius” Lee, whom Trump imagines would have led America to a “total and complete victory in Afghanistan” if only he’d been born 150 years later. Trump’s megaphone has been muffled by the loss of his Twitter account, and the media has mostly tuned out the firehose of outrage he issues via email. Normally we’d ignore this one too. But lest anyone forget, he is the leader of the Republican Party and might well run for president again in 2024.
MilitarySalt Lake Tribune

Letter: Why don’t the Romneys serve in America’s wars?

Sen. Mitt Romney is being very critical of our exit from Afghanistan. In effect, he says that we should have kept troops there for a longer period of time, and is not happy with the way that we have finally pulled out of that disastrous war. It is easy for...
Presidential ElectionAOL Corp

The two mistakes that ruined Biden's summer

WASHINGTON — The disappointing employment figures that arrived last Friday were in some ways a symbolic capstone to a summer of disappointments for President Biden, most notable among them the force with which the Delta variant swept across the nation and the speed with which the Taliban swept across Afghanistan as U.S. forces withdrew.
Presidential Electionexpressnews.com

Bouie: How has Joe Biden become so unpopular?

President Joe Biden’s job approval rating is on the downslope. There is a laundry list of reasons for this. Not only is the United States still in the grip of a pandemic, but also the delta variant of the coronavirus has led to record infections and deaths in Florida, Texas and other states with relatively low vaccination rates (and where officials have taken a stand against mitigation efforts). At the same time that delta took hold, Biden also faced a huge backlash from the news media and his partisan opponents over the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan, which began in chaotic fashion with the collapse of the Afghan national army, the subsequent advance of the Taliban and, of course, the suicide bombing in Kabul that killed 13 U.S. service members.
U.S. PoliticsBoston Herald

Goldberg: Post 9/11 partisan fights foreshadowed today’s divide

I got back to the U.S. from my honeymoon on Sept. 10, 2001. My wife went straight home to Washington, D.C., to start her new job at the Justice Department. I went to Washington state, where we’d gotten married, to retrieve our dog Cosmo, whom we’d left with family. I was in a hotel room in Pendleton, Ore., when I saw the first reports of a plane hitting the World Trade Center.
Presidential ElectionPOLITICO

POLITICO Playbook: Biden's Senate bias rankles the House

A SCOOP ON THE TRUMP REVENGE FRONT: Marc Caputo and Alex Isenstadt report that DONALD TRUMP is set to endorse Wyoming attorney HARRIET HAGEMAN in her expected primary against GOP Rep. LIZ CHENEY, the former president’s top target in his attempt to purge the Republican party of his fiercest critics. Caputo and Isenstadt call it “the most important political endorsement yet in Trump’s post-presidency,” while noting that not too long ago Hageman was a staunch supporter of Cheney. As of Tuesday night, Hageman “still had a photo of the two of them together on [her] website.”
U.S. PoliticsSt. Louis Post-Dispatch

Letter: 1983 Beirut bombing didn't hurt Reagan's popularity

Regarding "Biden defends departure from 'forever war,' praises airlift" (Sept. 1): House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy describes the Biden evacuation of Afghanistan as “probably the biggest failure in American government on a military stage in my lifetime”. Perhaps McCarthy can't remember when 241 U.S. service members were killed in a...
U.S. PoliticsLima News

Michael Reagan: Blame people who elected Biden for ‘Terror in Kabul’

That’s what CNN branded its coverage of the two powerful suicide bombs that exploded in the sea of U.S. soldiers and Afghani civilians surrounding the Kabul airport. As of late Thursday, 12 U.S. Marines and a Navy medic were dead and at least 15 other American military were wounded by suicide bombers belonging to the splinter terrorist group ISIS-K, who are rivals and sworn enemies of the Taliban.
Presidential ElectionGV Wire

Will Biden Bring an End to Reagan’s Era of Prosperity?

President Biden has proposed a sweeping tax-policy reversal that would raise many tax rates. Two economists say it is a stark contrast to Ronald Reagan’s first tax cuts 40 years ago they say were arguably the most consequential and controversial economic policy paradigm shift of the past half-century.
PoliticsFairfield Sun Times

Great American Stories: Reagan's Quote

Good morning, it's Friday, Aug. 27, 2021, the day of the week when I reprise quotations intended to be uplifting or educational. Today, I'll provide several, in honor of the United States Marine Corps, which lost 10 from its ranks Thursday in Kabul. Two U.S. Army soldiers, and a U.S. Navy sailor died in terrorist attacks that also killed and maimed scores of Afghan civilians, many of them children. Eighteen additional U.S. service personnel were wounded, some grievously. Meanwhile, the mission of airlifting Americans and their allies continues.
Presidential ElectionWKRC

Poll: In rematch between Trump and Biden, Trump would win

UNDATED (WKRC) - According to the results of a recent Emerson College Poll conducted in September, if voters had to redo the 2020 election, Donald J. Trump would be the winner. The national poll found that Americans, in a pick between former President Donald Trump and current President Joe Biden,...
Valencia, PAPittsburgh Post-Gazette

Opinion columns

I would like to comment briefly on each of three opinion columns of Aug. 24. First, I wish to tell Tony Norman, whom I always appreciate, that his analysis of our 20 years of Afghanistan experiences is the best piece of writing I’ve seen in ages. I will email him for more commentary.
Presidential ElectionWashington Post

The middle turns on Biden

The story of Joe Biden’s election as president was largely one of the perception of quiet competence triumphing over four years of chaotic administration. Biden, an also-ran in his previous presidential campaigns, ran a relatively nondescript, standard-issue campaign, and voters — particularly in the middle — preferred that. Exit polls showed he beat then-President Donald Trump 54 percent to 41 percent among independents.
Hidden Hills, CAsimivalleyacorn.com

Longtime Reagan Foundation executive director set to retire

John Heubusch’s foray into politics and public service was inspired by Ronald Reagan, so when he got a call from Nancy Reagan to head the foundation that oversees the former president’s library and museum, Heubusch was gobsmacked. The call happened more than a decade ago, but the memory is still...

Comments / 0

Community Policy