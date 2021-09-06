Column: Race, Reagan and the rise of the Religious Right
The overwhelming white evangelical support for Donald Trump is a puzzle that will occupy historians for generations. How can the Religious Right, a movement that trumpets its fidelity to “family values,” throw its support to a vulgar, thrice-married casino operator and self-confessed sexual predator? Fully 81% of white evangelicals did so in 2016; only a slightly lesser percentage repeated the folly in 2020 — after four years and, according to The Washington Post, 30,573 false or misleading statements during Trump’s term in the White House.www.vnews.com
Comments / 0