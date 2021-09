Have a long-term business strategy. It is really important to avoid the ‘shiny object’ syndrome. Determine if incorporating a new technology will support your long-term goals or if it will be a costly distraction. Be focused on core priorities. Assess if you have the right team to help move your business forward. Will your staff be able to take advantage of this new disruptive technology. Is your staff flexible and can they adapt and thrive during this period of change or do you need to make necessary staff changes to ensure a successful pivot.