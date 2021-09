Devendra Jhajharia became just the second Indian ever to win three medals at the Paralympics after Joginder Singh Bedi as he won silver in the men's F46 javelin throw event with a personal best effort of 64.35m. Two-time reigning world champion Sundar Singh Gurjar won bronze with a throw of 64.01m. Sri Lanka's Dinesh Herath won gold after shattering Jhajharia's world record with a throw of 67.79m. Ajeet Singh Yadav, the other Indian in the event who won bronze at the last World Championships, finished eighth with a throw of 56.15m.