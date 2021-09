The first week of college football is always surprising, because sports analysts’ preseason prognostications come smashing into cold reality. Virginia Tech’s 17-10 upset of No. 10 North Carolina certainly qualifies as a big surprise that not many saw coming, as did No. 19 Penn State going on the road, shutting down No. 12 Wisconsin’s offense and winning their game 16-10. The biggest story of the week though was Chip Kelly’s UCLA Bruins smacking around the sixteenth-ranked LSU Tigers in both phases. They may be the class of the PAC-12 this year. Below are the prospects who stood out during Week 10 of college football.