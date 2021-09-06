CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Saint Louis, MO

Three injured in crowded shooting near Citygarden park in downtown St. Louis

By From staff reports
Posted by 
CNN
CNN
 3 days ago

ST. LOUIS — A woman and two men in their early 20s were shot and injured early Sunday morning, according to police.

Police responded to the shooting call in the 800 block of Market Street near Citygarden Sculpture Park just after 2 a.m. and found a "hostile" crowd of more than 100 people there, causing officers to radio for aid.

A 20-year-old woman and two men ages 21 and 23 were taken to an area hospital. The woman was listed as being in critical condition.

According to investigators, the victims and others were standing around their vehicles on Market Street between 8th and 9th streets when they heard gunshots emanating from within Citygarden, and ducked down.

While police were on scene, a 22-year-old man refused to get behind the police crime scene tape and became physically aggressive and interfered with the investigation, according to police. He was taken to the ground by police and friends, but was released at the scene and issued a summons.

Editor's note: The time given for the incident has been corrected.

Watch Now: Related Video

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kTgyt_0bndylAb00

Shake off your afternoon slump with the oft-shared and offbeat news of the day, hand-brewed by our online news editors.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
CNN

CNN

642K+
Followers
97K+
Post
528M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Missouri Crime & Safety
Saint Louis, MO
Cars
Local
Saint Louis, MO Government
City
St. Louis, MO
Local
Saint Louis, MO Crime & Safety
Local
Missouri Government
City
Saint Louis, MO
Missouri State
Missouri Cars
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Downtown St Louis#Police
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sculpture
NewsBreak
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Cars
Related
Public HealthPosted by
CNN

Covid-19 is crushing this corner of rural America. Getting the vaccine can still feel like an act of treason

(CNN) — It felt like Covid-19 was closing in around us during the five days in August this CNN crew spent in Carter County, Missouri. In Van Buren, the county's biggest town, we were sitting next to a 16-year-old when she got a text that masks would be mandated at school because about 20 kids had tested positive after just two days of class. One person we'd wanted to interview had to go to the hospital with a breakthrough infection. Another person found out the night before our interview she'd been exposed to coronavirus by a sick kid at church.
Texas StatePosted by
CNN

Justice Department sues Texas over six-week abortion ban

The Biden Justice Department sued the state of Texas on Thursday over its new six-week abortion ban, saying the state law is unconstitutional. Announcing the lawsuit at a news conference in Washington, Attorney General Merrick Garland said the Texas law’s “unprecedented” design seeks “to prevent women from exercising their constitutional rights by thwarting judicial review for as long as possible.”
Public HealthPosted by
CNN

Cuba begins vaccinating children as young as two for Covid-19

Havana (CNN) — The Cuban government has begun to vaccinate children as young as two years old for COVID-19, the island's state media reported, in a bid to get kids back into classrooms. While other countries have said they will eventually vaccinate children, Cuba is believed to be the first...
ReligionPosted by
CNN

No major religious denomination opposes vaccination, but religious exemptions may still complicate mandates

(KHN) — In Northern California, the pastor of a megachurch hands out religious exemption forms to the faithful. A New Mexico state senator will "help you articulate a religious exemption" by pointing to the decades-old use of aborted fetal cells in the development of some vaccines. And a Texas-based evangelist offers exemption letters to anyone — for a suggested "donation" starting at $25.

Comments / 0

Community Policy