Jurgen Klopp says Liverpool’s home Premier League game against Chelsea on Saturday will give both sides an early chance to gauge their title credentials.Klopp clearly sees Thomas Tuchel’s Champions League winners as major contenders this season and said Liverpool’s sole aim to be “able to beat the best teams in the world” remains unchanged.“They’re a good football team, that’s why they won the Champions League. We are a good football team. Now let’s play the game,” Klopp said.“We want to be successful as well. We’re quite ambitious. Is it possible for us (to win the title)? I don’t know. Nobody...