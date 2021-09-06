CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NSW will reach the peak of the current outbreak in the next week, premier warns

By Maxim Boon
Time Out Global
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePremier Gladys Berejiklian has urged the people of NSW to brace for the peak of the current Delta outbreak, which could be just days away. “According to the modelling I have received, we are likely to reach a peak in cases in the next week or so, that is what the modelling tells us, therefore we are likely to peak in intensive care beds required around mid-to-late October,” Berejiklian said.

