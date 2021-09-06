CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dead by Daylight Hellraiser chapter coming this week

By Steve Wright
stevivor.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Dead by Daylight Hellraiser chapter will head to all platforms later this week, developer Behaviour Interactive has announced. Already in the PC Public Test Build (PTB), the chapter will go live to all at 2.00 am AEST on 8 September. The Hellraiser chapter will of course introduce the iconic...

