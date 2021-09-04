CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Kean University Forges Education Partnership with New York Jets

charlottestar.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKean University is teaming up with the New York Jets to create academic and career opportunities for students, becoming an Official Education Partner of the NFL team. The Jets and the University today announced the new partnership, which includes a multi-faceted educational program for Kean students, featuring a new Jets-centric course to be offered at Kean. Students and alumni will also have access to internships and jobs with the NFL franchise.

NFLchatsports.com

Kenny Yeboah basks in New York Jets preseason glory

August walk-offs are often reserved for victorious playoff runs in The Bronx and Queens. On Friday night, however, the concept produced a tie in East Rutherford. Tight end Kenny Yeboah set up the unusual result at the end of the New York Jets‘ 2021 preseason finale against the Philadelphia Eagles at MetLife Stadium. The undrafted rookie was the recipient of James Morgan‘s last-second heave from 49 yards out that allowed the Jets to escape with a 31-31 tie after Josh Adams ran in the two-point conversion via draw play.
NFLchatsports.com

New York Jets roster: Live 53-man cutdown tracker

With the preseason slate over and the opener in Carolina less than two weeks away, the New York Jets‘ next task lies in one of the most difficult stanzas of football: cutting down to 53 players by 4 p.m. ET on Tuesday. New York has plenty of tough choices to...
NFLYardbarker

New York Jets 2021 opponent report: Atlanta Falcons

London’s calling the New York Jets, who will battle the Atlanta Falcons overseas in an interconference matchup in Week 5. The Date: Week 5, 9:30 a.m. ET, NFL Network (@ London, England) The Series: Atlanta leads 7-5 (last meeting: 2017, 25-20 ATL) American soil hasn’t been too kind to the...
NFLchatsports.com

10 tight ends the New York Jets should target

Mike LaFleur‘s New York Jets are poised to rely heavily on 12 personnel packages, which include two tight ends on the field. As things currently stand, the Jets only have two tight ends on their roster following the 53-man cutdown – Tyler Kroft and Trevon Wesco. The latter is a tight end in name only, primarily lining up at fullback throughout the 2021 preseason (86% of his offensive snaps). Kroft is the only pure tight end.
NFLganggreennation.com

New York Jets Flight Connections 9/3/21

Good morning, Gang Green Nation! I hope you’re all having a great start to the day. We finally hit the last weekend before every weekend is filled with NFL football. The Jets will go into Week 1 with admittedly a lot of weaknesses. The cornerback, linebacker, and tight end positions are essentially barren. Once again Robert Saleh and company will need to put on a masterpiece if the team wishes to be competitive more often than not. I’m not saying I don’t believe in Saleh and the team, but my expectations are tempered given the circumstances surrounding the team. I fully expect them to win maybe six or seven games max, and would be pleasantly surprised if that number were to be any higher. For my sake, I hope it is. With that, here are your links to the team to start your weekend off.
NFLjetnation.com

New York Jets Reduce Roster to 53

The New York Jets have announced their initial 53 man roster. Here are the players that were released today:. In addition, DL Kyle Phillips was placed on the Reserve \ PUP list. After the Chris Herndon trade, that leaves the Jets with one tight end on the roster in Joel...
NFLYardbarker

New York Jets acquire Shaq Lawson from Texans

The addition of Shaq Lawson will certainly not fill the entire void left behind by Carl Lawson’s injury, but he’ll make an impact nonetheless. The former first-round pick hasn’t lived up to the expectations, only starting 24 of his 64 NFL games. In those games, he has amassed 20.5 sacks, 56 QB hits, 29 tackles-for-loss and 6 forced fumbles.
NFLchatsports.com

Complete New York Jets 53-man roster prediction

The New York Jets will have to make some hard choices to get there. This 53-man roster prediction represents just one of many possibilities that Joe Douglas and the Jets could end up with as they come out of Tuesday (prior to any outside additions, of course). Quarterback (2) Zach...
NFLchatsports.com

Ranking all 14 players on the New York Jets practice squad

The New York Jets‘ practice squad currently sits at 14 players. They have room for two more players before they hit the limit of 16 players, but the nucleus of the unit is mostly set. Which players on the Jets’ practice squad have the best chance of making an impact...
NFLPosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Former Georgia WR cut by New York Jets

With the deadline for NFL teams to trim their rosters to 53 players coming on Tuesday at 4 p.m., tough decisions are being made by franchises across the league. Former Georgia wide receiver Lawrence Cager learned that the hard way on Monday when he was cut by the New York Jets.
NFLYardbarker

New York Jets’ surprise departures send an intriguing message

The New York Jets may have nothing to lose in 2021, but that doesn’t mean that they’re not going to hold their players accountable. The start of September is a time to confront some uncomfortable truths, many often centered around regrets from the dying summer. That’s hasn’t been the problem...
NFLcbslocal.com

New York Jets Cut 2 Quarterbacks, Trade TE Chris Herndon

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork/AP) — Tuesday was a busy day for the New York Jets. They cut quarterbacks James Morgan, a fourth-round pick last year, and veteran Josh Johnson, in addition to running back Josh Adams. They also traded disappointing tight end Chris Herndon along with a 2022 sixth-round draft pick...
NFLPosted by
Jets X-Factor

New York Jets release CB Bless Austin in surprise move

In a surprising move, Joe Douglas and the New York Jets have released cornerback Bless Austin, who had been a first-team corner with the team throughout the entirety of the offseason. Austin’s release comes as a surprise due to his depth chart positioning, but based on his play, it isn’t...
NFLchatsports.com

New York Jets sign Jabari Zuniga to practice squad

After being released by the New York Jets on Wednesday, Jabari Zuniga went unclaimed on waivers and has signed with the Jets’ practice squad, the team announced. We've signed DE Jabari Zuniga to the practice squad. — New York Jets (@nyjets) September 2, 2021. Zuniga, 24, was drafted by Joe...
NFLYardbarker

New York Jets continue to make moves after release of original roster

Defenders Ashtyn Davis and Jarrad Davis were placed on injured reserve with tackle Connor McDermott. Since the moves were after 4 p.m. on Wednesday, the trio is eligible to return after the third game of the season. Ashtyn Davis spent all of training camp on the Active/Physically Unable to Perform...
NFLPosted by
The Game Haus

New York Jets Trade for Edge Rusher Shaq Lawson

The New York Jets have acquired edge rusher Shaq Lawson from the Houston Texans for a 2022 6th round pick. With Carl Lawson going down for the season, there was a pretty big void on the edge for the Jets, and many fans were hoping GM Joe Douglas would make a move. And that he did.
NFLfoxwilmington.com

Know Your Foe: New York Jets

CHARLOTTE – While much of the discussion of the Week 1 opener has centered around Sam Darnold and his matchup with his former team, it’s time to take a look at what the Jets have assembled under new head coach Robert Saleh. Only seven Jets players that started in last...
NFLPosted by
Empire Sports Media

New York Jets: Connor McGovern welcomes an old rival

New York Jets blocker Connor McGovern is ready to let bygones be bygones with incoming pass rusher Shaq Lawson. New teammates Connor McGovern and Shaq Lawson appear to have resolved their differences over a pint…of Gatorade. McGovern, set to enter his second season as the New York Jets’ primary center,...
NFLchatsports.com

FUBO Sportsbook signs sponsorship deal with New York Jets

Enormous sports betting news coming out of East Rutherford. FUBO Sportsbook has gone into business with the New York Jets and has signed a long-term sponsorship deal. FUBO will become an official sports betting partner of the Jets and the deal is set to establish a FUBO Sportsbook Lounge within the confines of MetLife Stadium.

