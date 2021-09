At least one person has been killed in a powerful earthquake in Mexico, which caused a cable car to swing wildly above the streets of the capital, Mexico City.Video shared on social media on Tuesday showed the cable car suspended above Iztapalapa, a municipality immediately southwest of Mexico City, which felt the 7.1 magnitude quake despite being 370 kilometres away from its epicentre. Traffic on line 2 of the Cablebus, which was only inaugurated last month, appeared to stop completely. The single blue cable car could be seen swinging violently, apparently because of a power outage that caused...