JOSEPH — Joseph has a new mayor. The City Council — in a virtual meeting held Thursday, Sept. 2 — was read a letter from former Mayor Belinda Buswell that was effective the previous day resigning her position. She said in the letter that she had moved outside the city limits of Joseph. Section 27 of the Joseph City Charter, she wrote, notes actions that can create a vacancy in the mayoral position automatically, and one of them is “removal of residency from the city.”